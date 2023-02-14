Smokey Robinson is one of the most renowned figures in music, specifically R&B. The accolades he’s accumulated as well as his influence though his 65-plus-year career is nothing short of greatness. The Motown legend, now 82 years old, is still working diligently every chance he gets. Aside from receiving his own flowers in the process, Smokey continues to make strides at connecting with the newer generation of talent.

Anderson .Paak has been consistent, paving his own way in this space since 2010. Rising as one of R&B and hip hop’s most talented acts to offer, the west coast artist is on his way to becoming one of the greats in due time.

Smokey Robinson giving vampire vibes cause no way that man is 82 years old 😭😭😭 — #LTB (@_shawtyriri) February 6, 2023

Dr. Dre signed .Paak to Aftermath Records in 2016. Dre has also collaborated with the “Leave The Door Open” singer on a number of songs like the recently released “ETA,” “Deep Water” and “Mansa Musa.” In addition, Dre has helped .Paak get in touch with other legends including Robinson.

The Motown legend was featured on .Paak’s 2019 studio album, Ventura, and their record “Make It Better” gained massive streaming numbers. Seen as the 37-year-old’s most celebrated record by many, Dr. Dre made the connection between the two. In Robinson’s sit-down with DJ Vlad, the “Tears Of A Clown” singer went into detail about it.

“It was fun. Actually, Dre called me and he said, ‘Man I got a young artist that I want you to come and write a song with.’ And Dre’s my friend, my brother, so I went and I met Anderson and he had started that song. He gave it to me and I took it home, and finished it up, and we recorded it. It was fun working with him,” Robinson said.

Hopefully we can get new music from Smokey and .Paak in the near future! Check out what the Motown legend had to say below.