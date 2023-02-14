Photo: Screenshot from Hitkidd’s “You The Type” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

On Friday (Feb. 10), Hitkidd delivered his latest single “You The Type,” another big posse cut that features Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon. Co-produced by YS Trakkz, the collaboration keeps with previous efforts by keeping the focus on the young ladies of Memphis and their hard-hitting rhymes about haters, scrubs, and more:

“You the type of b**ch that don’t be buyin’ bottles in the club, you the type of b**ch that’s buddy, askin’ n**gas, ‘Where my hug?’ You the type of b**ch that’s really nice as hell, but tryna mug, and I’m the type of b**ch that be outside your house like, ‘H**, what’s up?'”

“You The Type” arrives a couple of weeks after Gloss Up‘s “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe,” a Twysted Genius-backed effort with K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni that keeps with the same themes. “Eeny, meeny, miny, moe, baby got an a** on her, eeny, meeny, make a n**ga spend it, cost a Richard Millie,” Gloss Up declares on the booming cut.

In a past sit-down for Dirty Glove Bastard’s “Off The Porch” series, Hitkidd spoke on his “vision to put gangster music back on the map, but for women,” referencing earlier hits like “Set The Tone” and pioneers that created the blueprint, including La Chat, and Mia X, and the late Gangsta Boo.

“That was a missing market, especially in Memphis,” he said. “It was already an underrated thing that women, you know they’re being overlooked… I want to put that in the forefront and make it go worldwide, which it is now. It didn’t really come around until [GloRilla’s ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)‘] dropped.”

Press play on Hitkidd’s “You The Type” video with Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon below. For those that missed it, you can check out the Gloss Up-led “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe” here.

Tags:
Tags
Aleza
Gloss Up
Hitkidd
K Carbon
Music Videos
New Music
Rap
Slimeroni

