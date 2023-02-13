Photo: StockPlanets via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Staff members at Studio Kids’ Little River Preschool in Miami, Florida are facing backlash after faculty thought it would be a good idea to celebrate Black History Month by placing toddlers in Blackface.

In an article published Sunday (Feb. 12), Courtney Politis told Local 12 that the incident happened earlier this month. While the Black parent had several children attending the preschool, none were present the day the Blackface controversy began. Politis told the news outlet she was informed about the disturbing occurrence after another parent sent her pictures of students with their faces painted. The little ones were wearing costumes that represented different professions such as police officers or construction workers, but the kids’ faces were purposely several shades darker.

“She told me that they painted everyone’s face in Blackface and said, ‘Happy Black History Month.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way this is real. This can’t be real,'” the surprised mother said. Politis added, “Then, of course, the anger and disbelief, and the heartbreak that comes from all of this. I immediately texted the owner (Patricia Vitale). I’m like, ‘This is racist,’ and her first response is, ‘I’m sorry?'” Staff at the daycare then sent out a letter that read, in part, “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are sorry about any inconvenience. The parents that know us, know that we have never had a bad intention in our institution.”

Vitale allegedly held a meeting to discuss topics such as ethics and diversity with her staff and vowed the Blackface nor any similar incidents would ever take place at the private learning facility moving forward. Politis has since unenrolled her children from Studio Kids’ Little River Preschool, but the damage has been done. “The kids [have] been violated and they don’t even know it. We’ve done more for society than just by being Black. Like it’s blatant and pure ignorance, where you just did it on purpose, and you’re playing stupid, in my opinion,” the mother added.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Hip hop reacts to the death of De La Soul's Trugoy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Extended 'Creed III' trailer makes its debut during 2023 Super Bowl

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cops withheld info from fired EMTs for Tyre Nichols response

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Hip hop reacts to the death of De La Soul's Trugoy

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Massachusetts man racially harassed Haitian neighbors with banana peels for months

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Is AI evolving technology or just stealing art from creators?

The whole purpose of Web3 is to provide ownership to creators and enable them to ...
By Ashley France
  /  01.20.2023
View More