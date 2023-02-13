Photo: Screenshot from Clavish’s “B22 Money” video
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Back in January, Clavish liberated his latest body of work, Rap Game Awful, a 28-song offering with additional features from the likes of Kaash Paige, Fredo, D-Block Europe, Youngs Teflon, Tiny Boost, Tiggs Da Author, and MoStack. The project was both a critical and commercial success, debuting at No. 4 on the U.K.’s Official Albums chart.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), the North London talent unveiled a new visual from the aforementioned project for “B22 Money.” Produced by HD Beats, the track details how the young rapper’s freewheeling lifestyle has been exacerbated by money and fame.

“I got rappers in my DM tryna disrespect my worth, offerin’ B22 money for a verse, see, I don’t know what you heard, or if you heard how I’m comin’, couple rounds, I ain’t cuffin’, she belongs to the streets, are you buzzin’? She a h**, I hope she ain’t tellin’ people she my cousin, get the prettiest of women with minimal discussion…”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip shows Clavish in an expansive residence. Viewers can spot him delivering his bars from different spots within, including on a spiral staircase and in a home theater.

Clavish began making waves with “All These Funds” in 2018, followed by viral cuts like “Again,” “100mph Freestyle,” “Ketchup & Salad Cream,” “Welcome to the Trenches,” “Could’ve,” and “No Cap.” In 2021, he released his debut EP, 2022, which consisted of five tracks and contributions from Hoskins, Nick French, Droski, Nadda 3lackOnDaBeat, Chucks, and more. Outside of his own work, the “Like This” rapper could also be heard on songs like Nines’ “All Stars 2,” Fredo’s “Mind,” Stay Flee Get Lizzy‘s “Lately,” and Kawali’s “Let It Rip (Remix).”

Press play on Clavish’s “B22 Money” video below. If you missed it, you can enjoy Rap Game Awful in its entirety here.

