Photo: Emreturanphoto via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

On Friday (Feb. 10), Fox News reported that 55-year-old Robert Ivarson was recently sentenced up to nine years in prison for racially harassing his neighbors. The official announcement was made by District Attorney Marian Ryan. The Lexington, Massachusetts man also pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges.

In 2016, Ivarson was arrested for racist acts against his Black neighbors. The family, who had just moved into the area from Haiti, told officials banana peels were found on their property at least 30 to 40 times over the course of several months. Police officers even witnessed him tossing the fruit onto the residents’ land ahead of his arrest. He has since been ordered not to have any contact with the family and must undergo a mental health evaluation as well as any recommended treatment.

“Mr. Ivarson targeted his neighbors because of their race. His repeated throwing of banana peels into their driveway was terrorizing and caused them to feel unsafe in their own home,” the district attorney revealed in a statement. In both January and October 2017, officials conducted legal raids of his home in which more than 70 guns, including handguns, assault rifles, an Uzi, large-capacity magazines and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition were found. Massachusetts authorities also discovered Confederate, KKK and Nazi paraphernalia during the search.

Ryan added, “This case reflects our unwavering commitment to actively prosecuting those who intend to intimidate and threaten members of our communities because of their race. When someone who commits civil rights violations, at the same time, illegally possesses high-capacity firearms, they pose a substantial threat to the safety of the community. As we continue our work to remove unlawfully possessed firearms from our streets we will aggressively use enforcement as a tool to hold those who violate the Commonwealth’s gun laws accountable.”

Family settles $4.5 million lawsuit after Morehouse grad is killed by police for jaywalking
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Donald Trump gets roasted following unsolicited review of Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance
By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's halftime show drops jaws as she reveals she is expecting baby No. 2, rep confirms
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Hip hop legend Trugoy of De La Soul passes away at 54

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers powerful "Lift Every Voice and Sing" performance at Super Bowl LVII
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Rihanna gushes about motherhood ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Arrest warrants issued for building personnel as Syria-Turkey earthquake death toll surpasses 33,000
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Beyoncé snags top honor as International Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

Emmett Till's relative files lawsuit against Mississippi sheriff demanding arrest of the teen's accuser
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I've got to believe them"
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
