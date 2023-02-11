Photo: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Every avenue to achieve justice for Emmett Till is being explored by his family. The latest efforts are being spearheaded by Patricia Sterling, Till’s cousin. The Mississippi resident filed a lawsuit against Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks in hopes that Carolyn Bryant Donham, a white woman, will finally be served a decades-old arrest warrant.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the warrant, dated Aug. 29, 1955, was uncovered in the basement of a courthouse in 2022. While Till’s family hoped that his accuser would finally have to face punishment for her involvement in his kidnapping and death, officials ultimately determined that because 67 years had passed since the warrant was issued, there was nothing they could do.

But that has not thwarted their pursuit of justice. “We are using the available means at our disposal to try to achieve justice on behalf of the Till family,” Trent Walker, Sterling’s attorney, told The Associated Press.

As most know, Till, then 14 years old, was accused of making lewd comments toward the woman in the segregated south in 1955. Last summer, Donham’s unpublished memoir, I Am More Than A Wolf Whistle, made headlines with its many claims of how she played a “small role” in the savage murder.

“I did not wish Emmett any harm and could not stop harm from coming to him, since I didn’t know what was planned for him,” claimed Donham in the book, but it was too late as Till’s fate was already determined. “I tried to protect him by telling Roy that ‘He’s not the one. That’s not him. Please take him home,’” she continued before stating that the teen identified himself to her then husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam. The two men stood trial for the murder but were acquitted.

While Till’s life ended much too soon, his death has not been in vain. With the help of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, his tragic passing helped spur the civil rights movement. In December, Congress approved a bill to posthumously award him and Mamie with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor. And, after a drawn-out battle, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act was signed into law on March 29, 2022.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Emmett Till
News
RIP
Social Justice

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Tennessee DA to review all cases handled by officers who beat Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Tuscaloosa school district addresses student walkout amid claims a Black History program was censored

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis police officer lied multiple times about details regarding Tyre Nichols' traffic stop

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

Ex-Memphis officer involved in Tyre Nichols brutal beating accused of taking part in 2015 inmate attack

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

The family of Tyre Nichols files urgent appeal with United Nations

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Kodak Black reveals he enrolled at Arizona State University

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

California middle school student disciplined for racist Black History Month cotton ball joke

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Louisiana State Police to investigate two officer-involved shootings that occurred within days of each other

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Signed Kobe Bryant jersey sells for over $5.8 million

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Chlöe to perform at American Express Road Show for NBA Allstar weekend

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More