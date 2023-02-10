Celia Cruz, also known to many as the Queen of Salsa, will become the first Afro-Cuban woman to appear on the United States quarter. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), CNN shared that the United States Mint will produce the coin in 2024.

Cruz, legally named Úrsula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso, was born in Havana, Cuba on Oct. 21, 1925. She has also been referred to as “La Guarachera de Cuba.” Becoming one of the most recognized Latin singers of the 20th century, she eventually became a naturalized Cuban-American citizen. Her currency will be part of The American Women’s Quarters Program. The rollout will feature several talented women who have defined American history. CNN adds that the coins will be released until 2025.

The late singer Celia Cruz will be the first Afro-Latina on the U.S. quarter.@jdbalart has a suggestion for the design.@MSNBC pic.twitter.com/dBKhyqwklw — José Díaz-Balart Reports (@JDBalartMSNBC) February 8, 2023

Others to be featured on the 2024 quarters with Cruz include Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to hold a seat in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Civil War surgeon, abolitionist and an advocate for women’s rights; Pauli Murray, poet, lawyer, writer, activist and Episcopal priest and defender of civil rights; and Zitkala-Ša, also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, a writer, composer, educator and political activist known to defended Native Americans’ right to American citizenship and other civil liberties. U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson released a statement regarding the selections: “All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way.”

“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins, which are like small works of art in your pocket,” the statement continued. Cruz’s 1974 album Celia & Johnny became one of her most famous projects, and the track “Quimbara” proved to be a fan favorite. Other popular songs include “Guantanamera,” “Mala Mujer” and many more during her 60-year career that helped introduce salsa music in the United States. Cruz died on July 16, 2003 in New Jersey.