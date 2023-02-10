Photo: Jack Vartoogian/ Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.10.2023

Celia Cruz, also known to many as the Queen of Salsa, will become the first Afro-Cuban woman to appear on the United States quarter. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), CNN shared that the United States Mint will produce the coin in 2024.

Cruz, legally named Úrsula Hilaria Celia de la Caridad Cruz Alfonso, was born in Havana, Cuba on Oct. 21, 1925. She has also been referred to as “La Guarachera de Cuba.” Becoming one of the most recognized Latin singers of the 20th century, she eventually became a naturalized Cuban-American citizen. Her currency will be part of The American Women’s Quarters Program. The rollout will feature several talented women who have defined American history. CNN adds that the coins will be released until 2025.

Others to be featured on the 2024 quarters with Cruz include Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to hold a seat in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Civil War surgeon, abolitionist and an advocate for women’s rights; Pauli Murray, poet, lawyer, writer, activist and Episcopal priest and defender of civil rights; and Zitkala-Ša, also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, a writer, composer, educator and political activist known to defended Native Americans’ right to American citizenship and other civil liberties. U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson released a statement regarding the selections: “All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way.”

“The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins, which are like small works of art in your pocket,” the statement continued. Cruz’s 1974 album Celia & Johnny became one of her most famous projects, and the track “Quimbara” proved to be a fan favorite. Other popular songs include “Guantanamera,” “Mala Mujer” and many more during her 60-year career that helped introduce salsa music in the United States. Cruz died on July 16, 2003 in New Jersey.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Yale honors 9-year-old Black girl who neighbor reported to police for spraying lanternflies

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Memphis man admits cops who attacked Tyre Nichols beat him up 3 days prior

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Black girl in UK beaten by group of white kids as white adult egged them on

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Ellen DeGeneres foundation pays tribute to tWitch: "He will be forever remembered"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
International News
News

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Yale honors 9-year-old Black girl who neighbor reported to police for spraying lanternflies

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Memphis man admits cops who attacked Tyre Nichols beat him up 3 days prior

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Black girl in UK beaten by group of white kids as white adult egged them on

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

DJ Khaled joins Universal Music Group as global creative consultant

By Regina Cho
  /  02.09.2023

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Ellen DeGeneres foundation pays tribute to tWitch: "He will be forever remembered"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More