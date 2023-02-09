Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

A new bill, introduced by Assembly member Ash Kalra, in the California legislature could allow cannabis catering at private events.

At the moment, the current law only allows event organizers to provide cannabis themselves to host temporary cannabis events. Temporary cannabis events are multi-day events where people can sell and consume cannabis. If Assembly Bill 471 is passed, the new rules would allow for cannabis companies to obtain catering licenses and offer those services at private events.

According to a news release, the bill would authorize the Department of Cannabis Control, under the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA), “to issue a state caterer license authorizing the licensee to serve cannabis or cannabis products at a private event approved by a local jurisdiction for the purpose of allowing event attendees 21 years of age or older to consume the cannabis or cannabis products.”

The proposal does come with some restrictions. The event, which can not be open to the public, may not be hosted, sponsored, or advertised by the caterer. Under the bill, consumption of alcohol or tobacco would be authorized on the premises of that event, as specified. The bill would prohibit a caterer licensee from serving cannabis or cannabis products at any one premise for more than 36 events in one calendar year, except as specified, and would authorize a caterer licensee to reuse cannabis at a subsequent event, as provided.

Two separate licenses are required to host a cannabis event — a cannabis event organizer license and a temporary cannabis event license, which you must get this at least 60 days before the event starts. Having an event organizer license does not give authorization to cultivate cannabis, distribute cannabis or cannabis products, manufacture cannabis products and sell cannabis goods.

This bill, which was proposed on Monday (Feb. 6), is still pending review.

