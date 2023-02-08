Photo: Jim McIsaac/ Contributor  via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Nike continues its commitment to uplifting and amplifying the Black community with its latest BLM campaign, which highlights Black well-being through the voice of NBA star Kevin Durant as he speaks on his personal experience.

In the ad, Durant is followed through the city of Brooklyn, sharing his day as he opens up about the different aspects of his well-being.

“When I get up, I think about how I can be of service on and off the court,” the 2-time NBA Finals champion says. “My well-being is about raising my consciousness, being present, and serving my community. I open myself up to being there for other people. That’s why the Durant Family Foundation exists.” 

The Brooklyn Nets star also spoke about his “each one, teach one mentality” and how his tribe of people that helped him reach his current point in life is his reason behind wanting to “bring as many people with him as he can.”  

“It’s on us to push the game forward, push the sport forward… Just push society forward,” Durant continued. “We’ve always created something out of nothing. Our history is rooted in struggle. So we can appreciate where we go from here.” 

Per the site, Nike noted that this Black History Month, they wanted to acknowledge “the pursuit of communal well-being” through different forms of wellness.

The site also talked about Durant’s greatness, comparing it only to his humility, as he spoke about being “one of 8 billion,” adding:

“Like most, KD must work to pursue his wellness, both mentally and physically, in order to be of service and help push society forward towards equity.” 

Since launching the Durant Family Foundation in 2013, Durant has continued to stand by the notion of helping push society forward.

REVOLT previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets small forward pledged his foundation would donate $500,000 to Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically Black college.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda Durant, Durant’s mother, the foundation’s leader. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

Check out the full campaign below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Halftime Report | Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' historic Super Bowl showdown

By Nasheena Quick
  /  02.08.2023

T.I. hints at Super Bowl reunion with Rihanna: "We'll see what happens"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Beyoncé celebrates 2023 Grammy wins in new Instagram visual

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Kevin Durant
News
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Halftime Report | Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' historic Super Bowl showdown

By Nasheena Quick
  /  02.08.2023

T.I. hints at Super Bowl reunion with Rihanna: "We'll see what happens"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Beyoncé celebrates 2023 Grammy wins in new Instagram visual

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Denver Catholic teacher fired for same-sex relationship

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More