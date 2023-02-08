Nike continues its commitment to uplifting and amplifying the Black community with its latest BLM campaign, which highlights Black well-being through the voice of NBA star Kevin Durant as he speaks on his personal experience.

In the ad, Durant is followed through the city of Brooklyn, sharing his day as he opens up about the different aspects of his well-being.

“When I get up, I think about how I can be of service on and off the court,” the 2-time NBA Finals champion says. “My well-being is about raising my consciousness, being present, and serving my community. I open myself up to being there for other people. That’s why the Durant Family Foundation exists.”

The Brooklyn Nets star also spoke about his “each one, teach one mentality” and how his tribe of people that helped him reach his current point in life is his reason behind wanting to “bring as many people with him as he can.”

“It’s on us to push the game forward, push the sport forward… Just push society forward,” Durant continued. “We’ve always created something out of nothing. Our history is rooted in struggle. So we can appreciate where we go from here.”

Per the site, Nike noted that this Black History Month, they wanted to acknowledge “the pursuit of communal well-being” through different forms of wellness.

The site also talked about Durant’s greatness, comparing it only to his humility, as he spoke about being “one of 8 billion,” adding:

“Like most, KD must work to pursue his wellness, both mentally and physically, in order to be of service and help push society forward towards equity.”

Since launching the Durant Family Foundation in 2013, Durant has continued to stand by the notion of helping push society forward.

REVOLT previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets small forward pledged his foundation would donate $500,000 to Bowie State University, Maryland’s oldest historically Black college.

“We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George’s County,” said Wanda Durant, Durant’s mother, the foundation’s leader. “Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact.”

Check out the full campaign below: