Photo: Cover art for Smokepurpp’s ‘Anti’ EP
By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

Yesterday (Feb. 7), Smokepurpp surprise-dropped his first release of 2023. Titled Anti, the new offering is a three-song capsule that clocks in at just six minutes total and serves as an appetizer for his busy year ahead. The Florida artist comes in swinging with the introduction track, “Draco,” which sees him gliding over some bass-heavy production by Gesco and Klokez:

“Hangin’ out the seat with a Draco, shooters gon’ shoot, ’cause I say so/ Put all my killers on a payroll, beat the p**sy up, I got it creamy, shawty say her p**sy is the meanest/ She the chosen one, she get the penis, VVs on my neck, I turned anemic, I just popped a Perc, I’m fighting demons/ Came in this b**ch, I got snakes on my collar, f**ked her once and I prolly won’t call her”

Smokepurpp had an active 2022 filled with many collaborations. He contributed verses on tracks like “Pokeball” by Rarri, “Top Shelf” by Mike Stone, “Raising The Roof” by Isaac Girard, “Troppytop” by DJ Lewis, and more. In terms of his own singles, he also dropped off “Pew Pew” and “Shoot First.” His last full-length body of work was 2020’s Florida Jit, which boasted guest appearances from Young Nudy, Denzel Curry, Jack Harlow, Rick Ross, Lil Pump, and Ronny J across 17 total tracks.

In a previous interview, the Deadstar rapper delved into his process of making a hit record. “When I go into a studio and make a song, I go off the vibe. The vibe that I have had throughout the day, being in the studio, and what me and the producer are thinking. For [‘Audi’], when I made that song, that was when I first got into making my sound that hard-hitting, distorted bass stuff,” he said.

Be sure to check out Smokepurpp’s Anti pack down below.

