Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Today (Feb. 7), the Massachusetts rapper announced on Instagram that the next Blanco project is officially on the way and will be making landfall in April. To heighten the anticipation, he dropped off a brand new single titled “Risk Takers.” Equipped with assists from Albee Al and Leaf Ward, the new track sees Millyz rap about his lifestyle in the streets:

“Yeah, the Feds tappin’ on the phone saying I’m with head tappers, said I be with trappers and bread stackers/ Keep around me when I try to move and be no dead rapper, money known to make the baddest b**ch bend her legs backwards/ I was sleeping on the floor and in the spot without a plan/ Crazy how I’m counting 80 thou up in the Mandarin/ From the cocaine block, we make the city turn into Aspen”

Prior to this was Blanco 4, which spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The well-loved series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “Risk Takers” featuring Albee Al and Leaf Ward down below.