Photo: Cover art for Millyz “Risk Takers” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Back in June 2022, Millyz unleashed the fifth installment of his fan-favorite Blanco series. Across 17 tracks, Blanco 5 tapped in with names like Mozzy, Jadakiss, Cousin Stizz, Styles P, Peezy, Dave East, and plenty more for assists. The project was preceded with singles like “Rearview Mirror,” “Highbeams,” and “Ashes In The Maybach.”

Today (Feb. 7), the Massachusetts rapper announced on Instagram that the next Blanco project is officially on the way and will be making landfall in April. To heighten the anticipation, he dropped off a brand new single titled “Risk Takers.” Equipped with assists from Albee Al and Leaf Ward, the new track sees Millyz rap about his lifestyle in the streets:

“Yeah, the Feds tappin’ on the phone saying I’m with head tappers, said I be with trappers and bread stackers/ Keep around me when I try to move and be no dead rapper, money known to make the baddest b**ch bend her legs backwards/ I was sleeping on the floor and in the spot without a plan/ Crazy how I’m counting 80 thou up in the Mandarin/ From the cocaine block, we make the city turn into Aspen”

Prior to this was Blanco 4, which spanned 17 tracks and housed additional features from Jadakiss, Asian Doll, G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jazzy Amra, and Big Homiie G. The well-loved series was born back in 2018 with its first installment. Outside of his own releases, Millyz can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Bad Day” by Chris Webby, “Nauseous” by Merkules, “Next Level” by Berner, “Step Outside” by Paul Wall and Termanology, “Tommy Egan” with DJ Kay Slay and OT The Real, and more.

Be sure to press play on Millyz’s brand new music video for “Risk Takers” featuring Albee Al and Leaf Ward down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Snoop Dogg blasts Grammy Awards for snubbing him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Cozz joins Price for new "ON GO" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albee Al
Leaf Ward
Millyz
Music Videos
New Music
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Jim Jones refutes claims that G-Unit started mixtape movement

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Check out DaBaby's latest visual for "INDUSTRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

JAY-Z speaks on Grammys '4:44' snub in 2018

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Kelela unveils latest single "Enough For Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Snoop Dogg blasts Grammy Awards for snubbing him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023

Tour Tales | Lil Zac The DJ has witnessed the pride Yo Gotti takes in Blac Youngsta's success

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.07.2023

Ace Hood drops off new 'Body Bag Vol. 6' mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Youngs Teflon delivers "Ballon D'or (Freestyle)" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023

Logic recruits Norah Jones for "Paradise II"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Cozz joins Price for new "ON GO" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Joyce Wrice has some “Bittersweet Goodbyes” in new visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023

Eminem's daughter announces engagement on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  02.07.2023

Moneybagg Yo shuts down Hollywood for exclusive BreadGang Label launch

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Black Colorado family claims domestic terrorism by white locals trying to steal ranch

“Every night on Freedom Acres Ranch is a gamble of life and death for Black ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.06.2023
View More