Next month, Enchanting is set to unveil her forthcoming project, which is confirmed to be R&B focused. Over the weekend, the Texas-born talent treated fans with the latest preview of the body of work, a brand new single titled “Love S**t.” The offering is a close follow-up to recent drops like “Keep It Playa” and “Tell Me Why.” On the freshly released track, the 24-year-old artist croons about a rocky relationship over a guitar-led instrumental:

“I always said, ‘I won’t apologize to a n***a,’ I was goin’ lie for lie, I could do it with you/ How the shoe fits, callin’ all these h**s sister, every b**ch sendin’ new pictures (Oh-oh-oh)/ I almost went and got my brother to beat your a**, I don’t know whether to fight or to f**k when I see your a**/ I can’t trust no n***a, not one, don’t want your heart”

Enchanting’s most recent body of work was 2022’s No Luv, a 14-track project with features from Key Glock, Gucci Mane, Coi Leray, Kali, and more. She has also kept fans satisfied with singles like “What I Want” with Jacquees and “Way Back,” the latter of which was featured on the second season of the hit series “P-Valley.”

In a recent interview, the Trap & Blues artist delved into the beginning of her journey as an artist. “I had a friend and he had a friend that owned a studio, and people knew that I could sing. I didn’t really start posting me singing until later in high school. With the singing, that’s my natural habitat. I’ve been doing R&B music for years now. I literally just started rapping when I signed to Gucci,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Enchanting’s brand new “Love S**t” single down below.