In August of last year, Olumide unveiled his latest body of work, Road to Riches, a 10-song offering with additional appearances from Chelly The MC, Grxzzly, KILASI, Trilla Kay, Chris Allen, and Allysa. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Maryland talent explained that the album “describes my journey, my challenges, and my perspective on this path to success.”

Just before 2023 arrived, he kept his momentum going with the KILASI-produced “Toxic In The City,” a laid-back vibe that’s full of bars about everyday evils and the vices that allow us to escape from it all:

“For the fame I ain’t gotta do nothing, write the words and I watch y’all sing, what’s the word, yesterday brought sorrow, but today might bring me bling, fight the urge when I peep these things, ’cause some be hating, I just switch up scenes, I blow a eighth on the road to riches, can’t f**k with these issues, got my problems, I roll up and spark ’em, pray I make it farther for my n**gas, I’ll bring all them with me, toxic in the city, lost my homie, I can’t fade another, fighting for my brothers…”

“Toxic In The City” is accompanied by a matching video that comes courtesy of Machina Media. Following a tragic news report, viewers can see Olumide vibing to his lyrics while alone at night in the middle of downtown Baltimore.

Olumide further explained the meaning behind the track via press release: “My favorite track from the album. It’s so honest, it’s so real. It feels cliché to say it came from the soul, but it really did come from the soul. It’s just honest words. From the local scene to the nationwide scene, things we all know are toxic in life — how do you not let that affect you?”

Press play on “Toxic In The City” below.