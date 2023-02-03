Back in May, Ella Mai unveiled her Heart On My Sleeve album for fans to enjoy. The project was equipped with 15 records and tapped in with Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye for features. Today (Feb. 3), the London-bred singer returned to treat fans with the official deluxe edition of her album. The upgrade adds on three new tracks, including an early stand-out titled “2 O’Clock.” On the song, she sings about how difficult it is to let someone go:

“Made my decision, guess it’s division, you made it easy to find myself in the distance/ Learning to fall back, I’m too committed, you should have paid for my time, where’s the commission? All my peace, all my trust/ You see I do it all for you (For you, for you), so we fuss, then make up and now I give a f**k for you”

Heart On My Sleeve followed Mai’s self-titled debut album, which was released back in 2018 and saw collaborations alongside Chris Brown, John Legend, and H.E.R. across 15 tracks. The offering went on to grab a top five spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 69,000 first-week album-equivalent units. Ella Mai continued to be a success and later on crossed the double Platinum mark.

In a recent interview, the “Shot Clock” singer spoke on the current R&B scene across the pond. “In England, we’re definitely behind, but I do think we’re making progress. I think there are enough amazing artists [in the R&B genre] and everyone is starting to realize that. That makes me excited because I think that’s what everyone’s wanted for a long time, but I don’t think anyone knew how to navigate that situation,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Ella Mai’s brand new deluxe edition of Heart On My Sleeve below.