Photo: Cover art for PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” single
By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Back in November of last year, PinkPantheress dropped off a new single titled “Boy’s a liar,” a playful offering that she co-produced with Mura Masa and is centered around toxic boyfriends:

“Baby, please, I just want to look nice for you, come stay with me, oh, you’re not around, so what should I do? I thought you liked the look about a girl just like me, baby, please, I know you want to change me, can you take a look inside your heart, is there any room for me? I won’t have to hold my breath till you get down on one knee, because what’s the point of crying? It was never even love, did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough? The boy’s a liar, the boy’s a liar, he doesn’t see ya, you’re not looking at me…”

Today (Feb. 3), the infectious offering gets an upgrade with some additional assistance from viral star Ice Spice. Switching up a bit from her usual flow, the Bronx talent adds to the track transparent lines about a love interest that’s in a committed relationship:

“He say that I’m good enough… think about s**t that I shouldn’t’ve, so I tell him that it’s one of me, he makin’ fun of me, his girl is a bum to me, like that boy is cap, sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like, bet he blowin’ her back, thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that a** fat, and it been what it been, calling his phone like, ‘Yo, send me your PIN,’ duckin’ my s**t, ’cause he know what I’m on, but when he hit me I’m not gon’ respond, but I don’t sleep enough without you, and I can’t eat enough without you…”

Check out PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s big collaboration below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice Spice
New Music
PinkPantheress
Pop
R&B
Rap
Singles

Trending
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
Drink Champs

Math Hoffa apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion: "We're supposed to protect our women"

“As Black men, we’re supposed to protect our women. I feel like I failed in ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  01.30.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any ...
By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
View More