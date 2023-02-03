Back in November of last year, PinkPantheress dropped off a new single titled “Boy’s a liar,” a playful offering that she co-produced with Mura Masa and is centered around toxic boyfriends:

“Baby, please, I just want to look nice for you, come stay with me, oh, you’re not around, so what should I do? I thought you liked the look about a girl just like me, baby, please, I know you want to change me, can you take a look inside your heart, is there any room for me? I won’t have to hold my breath till you get down on one knee, because what’s the point of crying? It was never even love, did you ever want me? Was I ever good enough? The boy’s a liar, the boy’s a liar, he doesn’t see ya, you’re not looking at me…”

Today (Feb. 3), the infectious offering gets an upgrade with some additional assistance from viral star Ice Spice. Switching up a bit from her usual flow, the Bronx talent adds to the track transparent lines about a love interest that’s in a committed relationship:

“He say that I’m good enough… think about s**t that I shouldn’t’ve, so I tell him that it’s one of me, he makin’ fun of me, his girl is a bum to me, like that boy is cap, sayin’ he home, but I know where he at, like, bet he blowin’ her back, thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that a** fat, and it been what it been, calling his phone like, ‘Yo, send me your PIN,’ duckin’ my s**t, ’cause he know what I’m on, but when he hit me I’m not gon’ respond, but I don’t sleep enough without you, and I can’t eat enough without you…”

Check out PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s big collaboration below.