Today (Feb. 3), Jamaica’s Skillibeng and Florida’s Nardo Wick have teamed up for the new single “16CHOPPA.” As expected, the track is filled with hard-hitting bars about the duo’s lifestyle and oft-violent pasts.

For Skilli, “16CHOPPA” arrives after his December drop I’ll Never Die – The Prodigy Edition, a 10-song effort with a couple of contributions from Rich The Kid and Kyoka. Prior to that, the “Crocodile Teeth” star kept his fans fed with the well-received EP Mr. Universe, along with notable loose drops and collaborations like “Pree” with Popcaan, “blessing me” with Mura Masa, “Whap Whap (Remix)” with French Montana and Fivio Foreign, “Rain” with Shenseea, and “More Fire.”

Meanwhile, 2022 also saw Nardo liberate the deluxe edition of his debut studio LP, Who Is Nardo Wick?, which contained 31 songs and features from the likes of BIG30, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Future, Lil Baby, Latto, The Kid LAROI, and more. More recently, he joined G Herbo, Babyface Ray, and BIG30 on FaZe Kaysan’s “Plenty.”

In a past interview with On The Radar Radio (above), Skillibeng opened up about his status as a musical frontrunner:

“I’m not braggin’, but… it’s been like three years now since I’ve been the most talked about artist from Jamaica, whether locally or internationally,” he said. “I’ve been the most talked about artist for a couple of years now and everybody wants to know, like, ‘Who this kid is? Who is Skillibeng?'”

He continued: “I think I’m the leader of the new generation, based off what stats are saying and shows. A lot of my flows have been stolen, you know? A lot of my tactics that I teach in interviews have been stolen… Younger artists, they’re taking my moves, they’re doing what I teach them. I applaud them.”

Press play on Skillibeng and Nardo Wick’s “16CHOPPA” single below.