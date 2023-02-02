According to an article published by the Boston Globe yesterday (Feb. 1), inmates in Massachusetts prisons may soon see lighter sentences — if they’re willing to give up their organs or bone marrow.

Representative Judith García is one of the sponsors of the proposed bill and believes the measure would “restore bodily autonomy” for individuals currently facing time behind bars. Another unidentified person in favor of the idea said the trade could “extend the chances of life” for those on the donor waiting list. Carlos González presented Bill HD.3822, along with Garcia, as an act that would “establish the Massachusetts incarcerated individual bone marrow and organ donation program.” Inmates would reportedly be eligible to get anywhere between 60 days to a year taken off of their prison sentences.

As news of the proposed bill spreads, many aren’t fans of the idea. The Boston Globe spoke with Romilda Pereira, who works with incarcerated individuals as the founder of Project Turnaround, about the measure. “It’s like you’re harvesting organs. It just doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t feel humane. You’re bargaining with vulnerable people over their time,” she shared. The debate carried on, on Twitter. One user referred to supporters of the bill as “a disgrace to the state of Massachusetts” and asked “why [García supports] organ harvesting of the most vulnerable population. A population largely poor and Black and Latino.” Another wrote, “They are trying to trade incarcerated [people’s] freedom for their organs in Massachusetts. This is the country in which we live.”

One tweet, which was possibly meant to be sarcastic, read, “Bad news: You were just sentenced to prison in Massachusetts. Good news: You have internal organs and bone marrow to spare, and a new bill would allow you to trade those for up to a year off your sentence.” González held fast in his decision to pass the bill into law. When being accused of using the program to violate the rights of inmates, he insisted: “It’s far from the truth. I’ve been a strong advocate for inmate reforms and rights.”

See what others are saying about the proposed bill below.

