Yesterday (Jan. 29), Rickey Smiley shared a heartbreaking video on social media. In the clip, he revealed his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, passed away. The radio legend did not provide a cause of death but noted he wanted to share the news before the media found out.

“Hey, I just have to… just have bad news this morning,” Rickey said as he appeared to search for the right words to convey his emotions. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. Just want everybody to pray for me. Pray for our family. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning. I’m about to go get on a flight and try to get to Birmingham,” he continued in the video, which was just over two minutes long. He urged his family members to pray and be strong during the difficult time and asked for his supporters to pray for Brandon’s mother, stepfather and siblings as well. Brandon was 32 years old at the time of his death and leaves behind a daughter named Storm.

Earlier today (Jan. 30), Rickey wrote on Instagram, “Never in my life I’ve felt this kind of pain and grief… I don’t see how people survive this.” The veteran entertainer’s peers have showered him with positive messages since learning of the terrible news. “I’m devastated to hear that my friend Rickey Smiley has lost his son Brandon,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted yesterday afternoon. He continued, “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him [and] his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

An article published by the grieving father’s self-titled morning radio show noted, “Brandon was a comedian in his own right and was featured in the TV One reality show ‘Rickey Smiley For Real.’” The outlet also did not reveal a cause of death but said they would have more information as the story developed. We will keep the Smiley family and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

See Mayor Woodfin’s tweet below.