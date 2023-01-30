Photo: Johnny Louis / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 29), Rickey Smiley shared a heartbreaking video on social media. In the clip, he revealed his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, passed away. The radio legend did not provide a cause of death but noted he wanted to share the news before the media found out.

“Hey, I just have to… just have bad news this morning,” Rickey said as he appeared to search for the right words to convey his emotions. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. Just want everybody to pray for me. Pray for our family. My son, Brandon Smiley, has passed away this morning. I’m about to go get on a flight and try to get to Birmingham,” he continued in the video, which was just over two minutes long. He urged his family members to pray and be strong during the difficult time and asked for his supporters to pray for Brandon’s mother, stepfather and siblings as well. Brandon was 32 years old at the time of his death and leaves behind a daughter named Storm.

Earlier today (Jan. 30), Rickey wrote on Instagram, “Never in my life I’ve felt this kind of pain and grief… I don’t see how people survive this.” The veteran entertainer’s peers have showered him with positive messages since learning of the terrible news. “I’m devastated to hear that my friend Rickey Smiley has lost his son Brandon,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted yesterday afternoon. He continued, “Rickey has given so much to our city; this is the time when we need to give back to him. Join me in wrapping our arms around him [and] his family during this difficult time. We’re praying for you, Rickey.”

An article published by the grieving father’s self-titled morning radio show noted, “Brandon was a comedian in his own right and was featured in the TV One reality show ‘Rickey Smiley For Real.’” The outlet also did not reveal a cause of death but said they would have more information as the story developed. We will keep the Smiley family and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.

See Mayor Woodfin’s tweet below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
News
Rickey Smiley
RIP

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jaafar Jackson to play his uncle in Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic 'Michael'

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

How to watch "The Jason Lee Show" episode featuring La La Anthony and Da'Vinchi

By Sukii Osborne
  /  01.30.2023

Love Records' Jozzy toasts to life at private LA Safe Spot event

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

50 Cent gets season four renewal for "Power Book II: Ghost" and adds Michael Ealy to cast

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Black skateboarders pay their respects to Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Drake wins $1M bet thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Damar Hamlin speaks out publicly for first time since collapsing during live football game

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.30.2023

Sixth Memphis police officer disciplined in death of Tyre Nichols

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Quinta Brunson to host Billboard Women in Music Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Lil Uzi Vert and Meek Mill celebrate Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the 2023 Super Bowl

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Social media rips Jason Whitlock for blaming Tyre Nichols' death on single Black women

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.30.2023

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023

Grizzlies coach says team and Memphis are hurting after the "senseless" death of Tyre Nichols

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Justin Timberlake honors Tyre Nichols' "peaceful soul" in touching tribute

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023

Tyre Nichols memorial fund reaches $1 million days after its launch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.29.2023
View More

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
The Jason Lee Show

REVOLT teams up with Jason Lee for new uncut and candid talk show

The media mogul will be hosting “The Jason Lee Show,” premiering on REVOLT today (Jan. 17).
By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.17.2023
News

50 Cent reveals Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album

50 Cent said on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” that Dr. Dre wanted “21 Questions” featuring the ...
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.17.2023
View More