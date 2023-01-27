Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.27.2023

Yesterday (Jan. 26), a man broke into Drake’s multimillion-dollar Los Angles mansion and alerted his security, before being caught and arrested. TMZ first reported that last night a suspect, who is now in the custody of LAPD, burglarized Drizzy’s house while he wasn’t there.

The publication said Drake’s security was alerted on Thursday night that a suspect trespassed on the 6 God’s property and intruded his home. They, then, spotted the him leaving the premises before calling authorities.

The suspect left the scene before the cops arrived, but thanks to a neighborhood search police found the suspected thief, hours later, walking down the street allegedly carrying some of Drake’s belongings. He was then arrested.

This isn’t the first time someone made their way onto the Canadian artist’s property. TMZ also reported in July of 2022 that a 23-year-old suspect claiming to be Drake’s son was arrested on his L.A. mansion after employees caught him roaming around the “One Dance” rapper’s pool house. 

Also, in March of last year, the  Toronto Sun, reported that police prevented a woman allegedly armed with a knife from getting onto the property of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion located in Ontario, Canada. Although it was reported that “The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” police claim that the female intruder allegedly struck a private security officer with a metal pipe.

Prior to that Drake was a victim of another intruder. This time, an alleged “super stalker” invaded his Hidden Hills estate in 2017. It reported that the female suspect named Mesha Collins was caught in a room with sodas and water bottles while wearing one of Drake’s hoodies. Collins told police that she had permission to be on the property, and even filed a $4 billion lawsuit against him, accusing Drizzy of defamation and allegedly leaking private information about her. The claim was eventually dropped and Drake filed a restraining order issued against Collins.

 

 

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Drake
News

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.09.2023
News

Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius

The jury sided with the Miami Gardens star in court today (Jan. 18).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
View More