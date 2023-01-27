Yesterday (Jan. 26), a man broke into Drake’s multimillion-dollar Los Angles mansion and alerted his security, before being caught and arrested. TMZ first reported that last night a suspect, who is now in the custody of LAPD, burglarized Drizzy’s house while he wasn’t there.

The publication said Drake’s security was alerted on Thursday night that a suspect trespassed on the 6 God’s property and intruded his home. They, then, spotted the him leaving the premises before calling authorities.

The suspect left the scene before the cops arrived, but thanks to a neighborhood search police found the suspected thief, hours later, walking down the street allegedly carrying some of Drake’s belongings. He was then arrested.

This isn’t the first time someone made their way onto the Canadian artist’s property. TMZ also reported in July of 2022 that a 23-year-old suspect claiming to be Drake’s son was arrested on his L.A. mansion after employees caught him roaming around the “One Dance” rapper’s pool house.

Also, in March of last year, the Toronto Sun, reported that police prevented a woman allegedly armed with a knife from getting onto the property of Drake’s Bridle Path mansion located in Ontario, Canada. Although it was reported that “The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” police claim that the female intruder allegedly struck a private security officer with a metal pipe.

Prior to that Drake was a victim of another intruder. This time, an alleged “super stalker” invaded his Hidden Hills estate in 2017. It reported that the female suspect named Mesha Collins was caught in a room with sodas and water bottles while wearing one of Drake’s hoodies. Collins told police that she had permission to be on the property, and even filed a $4 billion lawsuit against him, accusing Drizzy of defamation and allegedly leaking private information about her. The claim was eventually dropped and Drake filed a restraining order issued against Collins.