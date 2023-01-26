Photo: L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.26.2023

The Black Houston attorney who was condemned for his resurfaced misogynistic tweets disrespecting Black women has resigned. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office took it to Twitter to announce Waymond Wesley’s decision to step down.

Their final tweet gave a reason for his departure. It stated that Wesley, who is famously known as “Chef Way” for his cooking videos posted on TikTok, was aware of the disturbance he caused his work environment.

“In his resignation letter, Wesley noted that ‘it has grown clear that my presence is becoming a distraction,’ and he and the office mutually agreed that it was in the best interests of his career and the DAO that he resign,” wrote the DA office.

Wesley also spoke out on the social media platform about stepping away from the law office. He mentioned that he has sought rehab and apologized for his degrading remarks.

“I had no deep-rooted pathological hatred for Black women then, and I absolutely don’t now. Black women, I am deeply sorry for the hurt I’ve caused,” he said in the lengthy statement. “Once I saw that my presence at the DA’s Office was becoming larger than the office itself and the ability of Black women, in particular, to feel protected, I knew the only correct course of action was to resign and allow the healing process to begin.”

He also mentioned that at the time when he made the tweets, he suffered from alcoholism and admitted to joining a trend of tweeters who insulted dark-skinned women online to boost his social media presence. 

“On Twitter from 2015-2016, there was a sick trend that targeted and trolled Black women to gain attention and followers,” Wesley said. “Unfortunately, I joined this trend. Alcoholism destroyed me mentally, spiritually, and physically. I do not hate Black women. I have never hated Black women.” 

On Jan. 11, Chron.com reported that Twitter user tayshusmama recovered some old tweets the then-assistant attorney made under the now-deleted account WaymoTheGod. 

He also commented on Sandra Bland’s death, saying, “If Black lives mattered to Sandra Bland, she wouldn’t have taken her own life. I’m serious too.” He has not apologized for that remark.

