Photo: Screenshot from K Camp’s “If These Walls Could Talk” video
By Regina Cho
  /  01.25.2023

Back in August, K Camp shared his most recent project, Vibe Forever. The well-received body of work included appearances from Ne-Yo and Doe Boy across 12 songs. Yesterday (Jan. 24), the Atlanta native returned with the latest offering from the album, the official music video for “If These Walls Could Talk.” The new clip is directed by Andrew Percival and gives fans an inside look of an intimate night between two lovers. On the song, K Camp raps about knowing what he brings to the table:

“She know I’ma get money n***a, she know I’ma hustle ’till I’m gone/ No, it don’t get no bigger (No bigger), call me when you make it home/ My baby can’t hold her liquor (Her liquor) but I’ma hold you while your here, I hear it clear/ If these walls could talk (Talk, baby, please), she want to lead with her heart (Talk, baby, please)”

Vibe Forever followed 2021’s full-length FLOAT album. That project boasted appearances from Trey Songz, Mooski, and the late PnB Rock, the last of whom was featured on the Ginuwine-sampling “Life Has Changed” single. Prior to that was Kiss 5, the final chapter of the fan-favorite series that he started back in 2013. Months later, he circled back to drop its official deluxe upgrade, which added six tracks and a new feature from Sevyn Streeter.

In a recent interview, the “Lottery” artist delved into the best part of being an independent artist. “It means ownership. It means more paper,” he said. “It means more creativity to do what I want. It means being free with my art. It means dropping when I want to drop. Dropping in real time is necessary nowadays.”

Be sure to press play on K CAMP’s brand new “If These Walls Could Talk” music video down below.

