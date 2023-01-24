Photo: Hill Street Studios/ Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.24.2023

A video being shared on social media shows tense moments between a teacher and student. According to local news station KTVU 2, the incident took place in Richmond, California on Monday (Jan. 23).

The footage begins with the educator aggressively in the child’s face daring him to “say it again.” It appears some sort of confrontation has led up to the standoff. Some social media users allege that just before the video began, the student called the Black teacher a “n**ger.” At first, the man’s arms are behind him as he seemingly attempts to restrain himself, but as the two continue to disagree, the teacher suddenly grabs the teen’s clothes and forcefully shoves him to the ground. As shocked pupils look on, the frightened student tries to scurry away. The educator then grabs him again and pushes him into the hallway, adding, “Get the f**k out my class.” Because the room was full of students, cellphone videos show different angles of the altercation.

KTVU 2 confirmed that the incident happened at Richmond High School and is now under investigation by the West Contra Costa Unified School District. A representative for the district noted that the unidentified instructor is no longer an employee of the school. “It is our priority to ensure that staff and students are always able to interact in a safe and respectful manner,” the district said in a statement. They did not address whether or not the teacher was called a derogatory term by the teen. There was also no information on whether the student suffered any injuries or disciplinary actions.

Henry K. Lee, a reporter for the news station, also shared footage of the incident on social media. One viewer responded, “What led up to this? My guess is the kid directed the N-word at the teacher based on the audio. It’s weird how he pushed the teacher a few times, too.” Another person added, “F around and find out!” A fellow educator chimed in, “As a sub teacher, I wouldn’t do that, but some of these kids work your nerves. Kids think they can take advantage and makeup rules to get you in trouble. Sometimes admin don’t have your back. I had an incident where I called security [three] times and no one came.”

See more clips and opinions below.

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti drop lawsuit against Mississippi state prison

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.24.2023

TuneCore names Papoose head of hip hop

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.24.2023
News

