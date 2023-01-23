Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

At first thought, a UGG collaboration is one of the last things you’d expect from Shayne Oliver, the innovative designer behind Hood By Air (HBA), which was known for its unique take on NYC street culture. But that’s the thing about innovators — you never know what they’ll do next, so, actually, the collaboration makes perfect sense. Think about it — who else could take the classic Ugg silhouette to a darker, edgier, ready-for-anything place but Oliver, who is arguably one of the catalysts for fashion’s obsession with streetwear as we now know it?

The aptly named “Armourite Sabatons” take the UGG silhouette to a new futuristic state with its removable, perforated leather toe cover that gives way to a full-grain leather upper (also perforated), leather heel counter, and leather overlay. It also features a removable outer shaft with Shayne Oliver logo branding embossed on the side and dual logo branding at the leather heel tab. Signature UGGplush wool lines its insole, cutting a stark contrast to the all-black shoe that also comes in a white colorway. Lastly, its outsole is made of Treadlite by UGG, a proprietary compound exclusive to UGG that increases cushioning and traction for an ultra-durable sole.

With this collab, which also includes a taller “Armourite Greaves” pair that takes the UGG to just below knee level, the two brands were able to mesh extreme form and functionality. Boldness and self-expression are two terms that I’d use to describe Oliver’s work, and this collaboration definitely speaks to that.

What are your thoughts on this pair? How would you style them?

The UGG x Shayne Oliver “Armourite Sabatons” collab was released late last year and is available now at UGG.com and ShayneOliver.com for $300. Check out some photos above, and let us know if you’ll be copping a pair.