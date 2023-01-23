Last month, SZA made headlines with her highly anticipated SOS album. Along with viral hits like “Kill Bill” and “Blind,” “Snooze” rose to become a fan-favorite. Over the weekend, Leon Thomas, treated fans with a cover of the track after revealing he co-wrote and co-produced it alongside his mentor Babyface. In the new rendition, Thomas shows off both his raw vocals and guitar skills as he sings about the lengths he would go for love:

“I’ll touch that fire for you, I do that three, four times again, I testify for you/ I told that lie, I’d kill that b**ch, I do what all of them around you scared to do, I’m not/ Long as you juggin’ out here for me, I got it, mobbin’, schemin’, lootin’, hide your bodies/ Long as you dreamin’ ’bout me, ain’t no problem, I don’t got nobody, just with you right now/ Tell the truth, I look better under you, I can’t lose when I’m with you”

“It was a must to do a cover to ‘Snooze’ by SZA, the track I co-produced on her new album SOS. It’s been amazing to see how it’s been received! If you caught the vibe, make sure you go stream my new single ‘Breaking Point,’” Thomas wrote on Instagram.

The New York-born talent made his solo debut as a recording artist last year with his “Love Jones” single featuring Ty Dolla $ign. His follow-up “Breaking Point,” which was co-produced by Don Mills and Coleman, was also featured in the latest Beats By Dre promotional clip starring NBA superstar LeBron James and his son Bronny James. Thomas has been busy these last few years penning hits for big names, boasting writing credits on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Ariana Grande’s Positions, Giveon’s Give or Take, and plenty more.

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ new cover of “Snooze” down below.