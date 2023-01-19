Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who welcomed their third child last week, have announced the name and sex of the newborn.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens,” the model captioned an Instagram picture of her two older children holding the baby girl. “The house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

John Legend posted the same picture to his Instagram account and captioned it, “On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy.” The singer added, “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and, I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word.”

This news comes after the couple, who are also parents to daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, 6, and son, Miles Theodore Stephens, 4, suffered a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack, over two years ago in September of 2020.

Teigen announced that she was pregnant again in a heartfelt social media post in August of last year. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. [One] billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) We have another on the way,” the 36-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of her growing baby bump. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok ‘phew’ it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”