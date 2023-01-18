On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Madonna announced that she will be embarking on an international tour this summer. Dubbed “The Celebration Tour,” the traveling event will see her in North America beginning in July before heading into Europe during the colder months.

In a five-minute promotional video, the legendary pop star enjoys a game of Truth or Dare with a circle of her peers, including Lil Wayne, Diplo, Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Eric Andre, and Judd Apatow. At the end, Schumer dares Madonna to “do a world tour and play your greatest motherf**kin’ hits” from over four decades, to which the “Justify My Love” singer responds: “You think people would come to that show? Okay, so the answer is… f**k yeah.”

For context, Madonna has sales of over 300 million records sold across the globe, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She is also the most successful solo artist in the history of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Since 1983, Madonna released 14 studio albums, along with a wealth of live albums, soundtracks, and compilations. Her most recent LP, Madame X, made landfall in 2019. Check out the aforementioned video, along with a complete list of “The Celebration Tour” dates, below.

Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” dates:

July 15: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 18: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

July 22: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

July 25: Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 27: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

July 30: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 2: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 5: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 9: Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 13: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 19: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Aug. 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 2: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sept. 5: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept. 7: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 9: Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 18: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 4: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Oct. 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 14: London, UK – The O2

Oct. 21: Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Oct. 25: Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Oct. 28: Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Nov. 1: Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 6: Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Nov. 12: Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov. 13: Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Nov. 15: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Nov. 23: Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28: Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome