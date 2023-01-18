On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Madonna announced that she will be embarking on an international tour this summer. Dubbed “The Celebration Tour,” the traveling event will see her in North America beginning in July before heading into Europe during the colder months.
In a five-minute promotional video, the legendary pop star enjoys a game of Truth or Dare with a circle of her peers, including Lil Wayne, Diplo, Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Eric Andre, and Judd Apatow. At the end, Schumer dares Madonna to “do a world tour and play your greatest motherf**kin’ hits” from over four decades, to which the “Justify My Love” singer responds: “You think people would come to that show? Okay, so the answer is… f**k yeah.”
For context, Madonna has sales of over 300 million records sold across the globe, making her one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She is also the most successful solo artist in the history of Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. Since 1983, Madonna released 14 studio albums, along with a wealth of live albums, soundtracks, and compilations. Her most recent LP, Madame X, made landfall in 2019. Check out the aforementioned video, along with a complete list of “The Celebration Tour” dates, below.
Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” dates:
July 15: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 18: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
July 22: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
July 25: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 27: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 30: St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 2: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 5: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 7: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 9: Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 13: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 19: Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Aug. 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 24: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 2: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sept. 5: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sept. 7: Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 9: Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Sept. 13: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 18: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept. 21: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Sept. 27: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 4: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Oct. 7: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 14: London, UK – The O2
Oct. 21: Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Oct. 25: Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Oct. 28: Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Nov. 1: Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 6: Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Nov. 12: Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Nov. 13: Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Nov. 15: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Nov. 23: Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 28: Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 1: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome