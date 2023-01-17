Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Continuing my highlights from last year, this week, I have a standout pair from Trophy Room and the Air Jordan 7 model titled “New Sheriff in Town.” Trophy Room is an elevated retail boutique located in Orlando, Florida and founded by Marcus Jordan, one of Michael Jordan’s sons. It’s inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence, which is full of prestige, inspiration, and history that is said to have attracted many guests, family members, and friends alike. The latest collaboration from Trophy Room and Jordan Brand draws inspiration from the Olympic 7’s while adding its own unique details.

Inspired by the historic event that was the 1992 Summer Olympics in which MJ famously told Larry Bird and Magic Johnson there’s a “new sheriff in town,” it features a red suede base with off-white overlays and a navy neoprene tongue resembling Team USA colors. Its midsole and outsole also feature red, white, and blue coloring with gold accents. Gold accents can additionally be found throughout the sneaker at the lace holes, lace tips, Jumpman logo, and at the back heel tab. A discreet MJ signature is also etched across the lateral heel section while a Trophy Room logo and the number nine can be found at the back heel as well.

Additional details come in the form of the insoles, which are multicolored and feature a zigzag pattern with the Trophy Room symbol, the Jumpman logo, and a notepad that keeps score of the iconic game that took place in Barcelona. All of this is housed in a navy, pebbled grey and black sneaker box that also features Trophy Room and Jordan branding.

What are your thoughts on these?

The Air Jordan 7 Retro x Trophy Room “New Sheriff in Town” was released on Nov. 5, 2022 for $225 in men’s and grade school sizing. It also featured an apparel collection.