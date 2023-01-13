It’s been three years since PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped off his third LP, PARTYMOBILE, a 15-song body of work with A-list appearances from Drake, Rihanna, and Bad Bunny. In a past interview with Hypebeast, he explained the project’s creative process:

“For recording it, it usually started in the afternoon and would go through the night, but during the mixing process it would start in the early morning. I’d take a break and then revisit it later on in the night. When I make my music, it’s never done in just one day… [It] could take a month or months before I get a final bounce of the record.”

Since then, PARTY’s blessed his fans with an EP, PARTYPACK, complete with six tracks and collaborations alongside Nipsey Hussle, Quavo, Lil Yachty, and Murda Beatz. The Canadian star also contributed to a wealth of notable cuts, including dvsn’s “Friends,” Trippie Redd’s “Excitement,” Summer Walker’s “Affection,” Popcaan’s “TWIST & TURN,” DaniLeigh’s “My Terms,” and Kali Uchis’ “​fue mejor.” Last month, he was recruited by Diddy for “Sex In The Porsche,” an adult romp on wax that quickly proved the OVO talent hadn’t lost a step:

“And you never flyin’ Spirit, girl, the way you took my soul, hold on, don’t get spiritual, oh God, the way your body’s on me, girl, oh God, the way your hips in a lock like a gun, the way we trap in it and doin’ it open, girl, I can feel it nonstop, you scream, that p**sy, baby, you hold that, the way you pop it and you roll, oh God…”

Today (Jan. 13), PARTYNEXTDOOR returns with a single titled “Her Old Friends,” a game-changing entry into 2023. The infectious cut boasts production from G. Ry, OG Parker, and CANDYCHYLD. Press play on the new offering below.