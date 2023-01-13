Although Halloween will not be among us for another nine months, it is spooky outside now — thanks to Babytron. In recent times, there has been a high demand for some new music from the “Mr. Hanky” rapper and as an upstanding artist in his space, Tron feeds his fans early to start the year. Lately, the Michigan rap scene has made it a priority to mark their territory by any means necessary. From Babyface Ray to Baby Money, the state has thrived in a way that is remarkable to witness and Tron plays a huge role in this success. Today (Jan. 13) his highly anticipated Bin Reaper 3: New Testament album finally sees the light of day.

Bar for bar in new generation who go harder then @_babytron no cap dude be talking 🔥 — Chap0 (@vBigChoP) January 12, 2023

Babytron started his Bin Reaper series back in 2019 with its sequel following up in 2021. With the third installment now alive and well, the S**ttyBoyz rapper continues his hot streak and it is indeed a promising way to start his 2023 run. To help promote the LP, Tron linked up with legendary Chicago videographer A Zae Productions for a “From The Block” performance (his unique performance is called “From The Toilet) rapping his “Mr. Hanky” single. With that being part of the album’s rollout, the anticipation reached great heights in a short span of time — and rightfully so.

Equipped with 29 records, Babytron tapped on some of his fellow Michigan rappers as well as other prominent acts for features. Babyface Ray, RMC Mike, Lil Yachty, Rico Nasty, Daboii and more helped mold this album into something special and it is certainly worth spreading the word and adding to the proper playlists you may have. If you have been sleeping on Babytron, now is the time to stop snoozing your alarm. Check out Bin Reaper 3: New Testament now.