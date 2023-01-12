Future is yet to comment after finding out Boston Richey quit his tour. Yesterday (Jan. 11), fans discovered why the rising Florida rapper pulled out of his role as a special guest on the “One Big Party Tour.” According to his social media, the Public Housing rapper took himself off the tour to focus on music.

Richey posted a message to his Instagram Story confirming why fans didn’t see him perform on the tour’s opening night in Houston at the Toyota Center.

“F**k I look like getting took off the tour,” he wrote. “I’m locked in getting this music ready for this album.”

Boston Richey responds to rumors that he was removed from the ‘One Big Party’ tour: “F*** I look like getting took off the tour” pic.twitter.com/lBp7R5HQMx — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 12, 2023

Initially, Richey was selected to be an opening act on the tour following the success of his Public Housing project, in which the Freebandz president is featured twice. The album debuted at No. 60 on Billboard’s Top 200 and No. 9 on the platforms Independent Album Chart.

Recently, the two rappers teamed up on “Bullseye 2,” and following its release, Future gifted Boston an FBG chain in a video posted to Richey’s Instagram. “Even after me they gone know I’m da biggest stayed humble even when the odds was against me,” captioned the Tallassee rapper.

Day one is done, and now Future and friends are now getting ready to head to the second city of the “One Big Party Tour,” which is set to be in Charlotte tomorrow (Jan. 13) at the Spectrum Center. Special guests include Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, EST Gee, Polo G, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Lil Jairmy, Rob49, Double 00 and Ocean x Kungfu. Still uncertain of Rob49’s status since he was hospitalized after being shot on last Thursday (Jan. 5) while filming a music video with French Montana in Miami.

After he’s done performing in the five remaining cities, the “March Madness” rapper will prepare for 2023 Rolling Loud California. The music festival takes place the weekend of March 3-5 at Hollywood Park Grounds outside of SoFi Stadium. He will be there with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne and more.