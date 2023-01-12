On Tuesday (Jan. 10), Kenny Muney dropped off a new single titled “Big Muney S**t,” which — as the title suggests — is full of boastful bars about the Memphis rapper’s wealth, popularity, and success:

“Keep that f**k s**t over there, bring that money over here, got her out her underwear… n**gas do not like it, boy, but they know they can’t f**k wit’ him… I play with the grass but I look like I sold a hunnid bricks, I run through a 1000 packs so fast, I’m on some Sonic s**t…”

“Big Muney S**t” also boasts a matching visual that shows Muney living it up with his crew in a strip club. Donning a leg brace, the Paper Route Empire signee is also all smiles in a parking lot as Key Glock can be spotted in a yellow truck nearby.

Last year, Muney liberated his latest body of work, Time is Muney, a 16-song effort with additional contributions from Glock, Dreezy, and Big Moochie Grape. In addition, 2022 saw him joining his fellow PRE mates on the compilation Long Live Young Dolph, when he contributed the heartfelt and inspirational “Role Model” in honor of the album’s namesake:

“I was sittin’ in the hood with a dream and a weed sack, fast forward, chasing millions with my role model, who would’ve seen that? Who would’ve ever thought that? Who would’ve ever thought that I’d make it out the trenches, turn myself into a boss? Turn my trap house to a loft and turn my hustlin’ to a law, go and get thе money by any means, young n**ga, don’t fall off, I wasn’t lookin’ up to no ball players, whеre I’m from, all the trap n**gas had it all…”

Press play on Kenny Muney‘s “Big Muney S**t” video below.