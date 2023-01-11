Yesterday (Jan. 10), Jim Jones decided to bless the masses with a new freestyle over the instrumental for Peezy’s runaway hit “2 Million Up,” which samples Dennis Edwards and Siedah Garrett’s “Don’t Look Any Further.” Over the nostalgic vibe, the Harlem representative remains connected to the streets with some of his best bars to date:

“Call Shooter up, he in the gambling spot, said hit him back ’cause his hand is hot, try and sit up on the hood, but the Lambo hot, run up in the club, gang up in the spot, watch bust up, six figures on my neck, back of the club wit’ some b**ches gettin’ wet, n**gas gettin’ right or n**gas gettin’ left, let me know if it’s up, ’cause my n**gas gon’ step, so if we locked in, I’m wit’ ’em ’til the death, coming back like a ref, gonna hit ’em wit a TEC, and if we locked in, I’m wit’ em ’til the death…”

“2 Million Up” also comes with a matching video courtesy of Shula The Don. During the short clip, Jones flexes stacks of money, jewelry, and more with his crew during a smoke-filled studio session.

2022 was a busy year for Capo thanks to the well-received joint efforts Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends and The Lobby Boyz with DJ Drama and Maino, respectively. Before the year came to a close, he got into the holiday spirit with 12 Days Of Xmas, an 18-track compilation with assists from Rayy Rayy, Rah Swish, and more. He also made notable appearances on songs like Jay Worthy and Larry June’s “Late Nights,” Fabolous’ “COKE ZERO Freestyle,” Philthy Rich’s “FOD x Dipset,” Cam’ron’s “Think Boy,” and 38 Spesh’s “Target Practice.” Press play on Jim Jones’ “2 Million Up (Freestyle)” below.