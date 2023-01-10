Last month, Rot Ken dropped off his latest project, Yaweh Child. The body of work included just two guest appearances from Yung Sinn and JetsonMade across 15 total tracks. Today (Jan. 10), the Georgia-bred rapper returns to share his latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “Never Too Rich.” The new clip is directed by Jeantario Productions and sees Ken living a rock star lifestyle in a hotel room with his crew. On the song, he shows off his energetic flow over a booming instrumental co-produced by EJ Beats, ​macshooter49, Beatsbyjuko:

“We on top of this s**t like a hat (Go get ’em), get some money and never look back (Don’t play)/ I don’t wanna see your face, bend it over, baby girl, let me see the back (Come here), from the trap to the stage, I run with them K’s, now lil’ Kenny just want a plaque/ If he play, then he lay, bullets hit his face, now he rolled up in a new pack, I’ma probably get there late, and I’m moving slowly, baby girl, I’m on that act/ If you try to run off, you get two to your face, and might catch a few through your back”

Prior to this, Ken made waves in 2022 with his Free Me album, which included additional assists from Kalan.FrFr, Hunxho, and 21 Lil Harold, and also housed fan-favorite tracks like “Fear Of God” and “Baby Choppa.” Outside of his own releases, the Happiness Gone artist can be heard featured on collaborations like “Costa Rica” by Lil Darius, “Hearse” by Yung Sinn, and “TAKE IT” by 32 Evan.

Be sure to press play on Rot Ken’s music video for “Never Too Rich” down below.