You may need to grab some Kleenex as this story is sure to warm your heart. As reported Friday (Jan. 6) by CBS News, about a year and a half ago, Isaiah Kofie was absolutely stunned when he heard his autistic son, Jude Kofie, beautifully playing a keyboard that was stored in the family’s basement — especially since the child never took a single lesson.

The surprised father grabbed his cellphone to record and the video quickly went viral on social media. Although Isaiah is an immigrant from Ghana supporting his wife, their four children and regularly sending money to other relatives in their home country, he knew he had to nurture his son’s undeniable talent and eventually purchased him a larger keyboard. After hearing of Jude’s remarkable story, a rather large present from someone arrived on the family’s doorstep. “So one day it just shows up at the house?” a CBS News reporter asked Isaiah regarding the $15,000 grand piano his son was gifted. “Yes,” the father replied.

An 11-year-old autistic boy born to Ghanaian 🇬🇭 immigrants in the US🇺🇸 plays Mozart-level piano miraculously . He never had a lesson😧 Credit: @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aFb6kqV8Xt — The Culture Joint (@CultureJoint) January 9, 2023

“All for free. Who does that?” the grateful father continued in the interview. As it turns out, once piano tuner Bill Magnusson heard 11-year-old Jude play and learned of his family’s circumstances, he stepped in. The good samaritan used his father’s inheritance and purchased a $15,000 piano — estimated to be worth $45,000 — for the litter learner and promised to tune it once a month for the rest of his life. Magnusson has also devoted some of those funds to professional lessons for the child. In a video of the interview shared by the network, Jude was over the moon with excitement.

When asked by the station’s reporter how he managed to get so good at playing the piano, Jude responded, “It’s a miracle.” Magnusson, who compared the child’s talents to one of the greatest composers of all time, agreed: “He’s beyond special. He’s Mozart-level. It’s coming from somewhere beyond.” While holding back tears, the donor said, “We’re family now.” Isaiah, also overcome with emotions, added, “Somebody to just love your son like that, by making sure that his future is secured, we are super thankful.”