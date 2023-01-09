On Friday (Jan. 6), Loski decided to unveil a new single titled “Deliberation Freestyle,” an emotionally charged offering that sees the South London emcee pouring his heart out about ongoing legal issues, past obstacles, street life, his loved ones, and much more:

“Yo, where do I start? I’m still livin’, but emotionally scarred, I love this gang s**t, even though it teared me apart, she want a gang n**ga, I just wanna tear up her bra, she want a gang n**ga, tell me, ‘Can you play your part?’ Christ, minimum 14 if I get a guilty, I’m waitin’ on my verdict right now and I’m tryna stay positive, deep down, I’m feelin’ filthy, but f**k what it is and cut it is what it will be, my little babygirl, she don’t even understand, I was broken way before she came a part of my plans…”

“Deliberation Freestyle” boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of JDOT TV. Keeping things simple and to the point, viewers can catch Loski delivering his bars while in the midst of a studio session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOSKI 🩸🎿 (@loskiharlem)

A couple of days prior to the arrival of the aforementioned track, Loski was found guilty of gun possession. In a social media post promoting the song, he revealed that he’d been fighting the case for some time:

“Apr. 9, 2019 I caught a gun charge that I’ve been fighting for over three and a half years. They say you’d rather get judged by 12 than carried by six. I had three trials, so I got judged by 36. Unfortunately, I was found guilty for possession. I’ve been working and I made this lil’ freestyle the day before my verdict. Happy New Year. I’ll be back soon.”

Press play on Loski‘s “Deliberation Freestyle” (produced by Othello Beats) below.