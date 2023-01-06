Today (Jan. 6), it is being reported that Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, passed away in Toronto. According to TMZ, she suffered from a heart attack and was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her condition. Another source, “Entertainment Tonight,” stated that Tristan, along with ex-girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Khloe Kardashian, departed from Los Angeles to unite with family in Canada.

Andrea and Trevor Thompson gave birth Tristan in 1991. The NBA veteran also has three younger brothers, Dishawn, Daniel and Amari, the last of whom lives with epilepsy and inspired the launch of a fundraising campaign in his honor. During a past interview with former team the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tristan opened up about his relationship with Andrea:

“Even though I don’t live at home and I’m four hours away from home, I talk to my mom every day — ask how the kids are doing, ask how she’s doing, too. Everyone knows that my mom, she’s very dedicated in taking care of her sons – especially Amari. But at the same time, you need to make sure that she’s okay.”

He continued: “It’s asking a lot for one parent to do, so I always try to make sure that she’s doing well, too. Whether she’s getting a massage or just get out of the house and have a babysitter watch for a couple hours, that’s crucial.”

Following Tristan‘s inclusion into the NBA via the 2011 draft, Andrea penned an editorial piece about her son, reflecting on his determination to succeed as an athlete:

“Tristan is the type of kid where he only needs the door to open a crack and he’s in. When he was young, people kept telling me, ‘Your son is special. He’s a basketball player. He’s coachable. He’s a leader.’ So I just support my son.”

Our condolences go out to Tristan Thompson, his family, friends, and fans.