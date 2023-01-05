Today (Jan. 5), the family of Theophilus London stated he has officially been found after being reported missing since July of last year. The news was first announced on his cousin Mikhail Noel’s Instagram. “We have found Theo,” the post read. “He is safe and well. At this time, the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!”

Although the comments on the post were turned off, Noel continued in the caption with some words of gratitude. “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends! God bless each and everyone of you all,” he wrote.

In an LAPD news release that was shared at the time of his missing persons report, it was stated that London was last spotted in the Skid Row area in Downtown Los Angeles a few months ago. The “Only You” artist’s last Instagram post was on July 11, where he expressed excitement about Burna Boy rocking a pair of his “Signature Theophilus Bebey Boots.”

London’s father, Lary Moses London, also shared a heartfelt statement in hopes that it would help bring his son home. “Theo, your dad loves you, son. We miss you,” he wrote. “And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you, son.”

The Trinidad and Tobago-born star’s last full-length release was 2020’s Bebey, a 13-track project with features from Kristian Hamilton, Tame Impala, Germaine, Lil Yachty, Raekwon, and more. Back in 2016, he was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Rap Performance category for his contributions on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

You can view the aforementioned Instagram post by Theophilus London’s cousin down below.