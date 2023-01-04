Due to the Digital Service Providers (DSP), the music industry is in a completely different landscape than it was 10 years ago. While it has its pros and cons, streaming has found its way to reign supreme and more artists are ensuring their intellectual property make the necessary transition for their own sake — and rightfully so. With that being said, the back catalog of Grammy-winning hip hop trio De La Soul is set to roll out on digital streaming services for the first time on March 3 through a new partnership with Reservoir Media and Reservoir-owned Chrysalis Records. This is one hell of a way to kick off the new year!

Can’t wait for the De La Soul to be available on streaming. Yes I have the tapes, records and cd’s but the younger generation needs to know about their genius. — I didn’t know u made that (@JakeUno) December 25, 2022

The legendary hip hop group shared the news on Tuesday (Jan. 3) with an announcement on their social media pages and official website. On Instagram and Twitter, they posted a video of a giant billboard in Times Square — in partnership with Amazon Music — that read, “Alexa, what’s the magic number?”

After a long delay and legal battle, De La’s first six albums — 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix — will be joining the rest of their discography. Fans can look forward to an early appetizer this month as the group’s 1989 hit “The Magic Number” will be released on Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL on Jan. 13.

Reservoir Media and Chrysalis Records, the teams behind the release, have a whole marketing plan lined up to support the group that includes key events, activations and items that are now available for pre-order on wearedelasoul.com. “We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new,” the trio said in a statement.

Are you excited for De La Soul’s arrival to the new-age streaming era?