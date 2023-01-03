Tyla Yaweh is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming RAGER BØY project, which is set to make landfall sometime this year. So far, he has prepped fans with a handful of well-received singles like “Sex Symbol,” “Hands Up” with Morray, and “Do No Wrong” with Trippie Redd and the late PnB Rock.

This past Sunday (Jan. 1), the “High Right Now” artist dropped off the latest preview from RAGER BØY, a mellow new track titled “Mile High.” In the accompanying visual, Yaweh heads to the snowy mountain trails in Minnesota to explore his surroundings. On the track, he reminds listeners to always live in the moment:

“‘Cause this is my life (Yeah), I be mile high (High)/ Off of two Percs (What?), steady changin’ my vibe (Vibe)/ This is my girl (Girl), make her my wife (Wife)/ Say she love the snow in the Minnesota sky (Wait), I said, don’t go chasing highs, don’t let life fly by, yeah/ I’ma take the trip to Turks and Caicos, I’ma make my money, I’ma lay low/ Show you how to ball, we sittin’ courtside (Courtside), when I pull up, see that Maybach outside”

Yaweh’s last full-length album was 2019’s Heart Full of Rage, a 10-track project with additional appearances from French Montana and PnB Rock. Since then, he has treated fans with quality singles like “Back Outside,” “All The Smoke” with Gunna and Wiz Khalifa, “Stuntin’ on You” with DaBaby, and “Tommy Lee” with Post Malone, the last of which has earned Yaweh a Platinum certification. Outside of his own releases, the Florida-raised star can be heard on recent tracks like “Showgirls” by 12AM featuring Pressa, “Take My Life” by Jay Wheeler, and more.

Be sure to press play on Tyla Yaweh’s brand new “Mile High” music video now.