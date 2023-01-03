This Friday (Jan. 6), French Montana will unveil the latest installment of his highly rated Coke Boys series. Titled CB6: Money Heist Edition, the compilation will be hosted by DJ Drama and contain a wealth of contributions from Stove God Cooks, Max B, Cheese, Kenzo B, Chinese Kitty, the late Chinx, and more.

Yesterday (Jan. 2), the South Bronx emcee dropped off a new trailer for the forthcoming effort, a short clip that mixes shots of French boarding a private jet with his crew. Viewers can also catch footage of still-incarcerated Max B on a phone call, dirt bikers and four-wheelers riding through the city, and more.

Last June, French teamed up with frequent collaborator Harry Fraud for Montega, a 12-song body of work with additional assists from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with notable loose singles like “I Got a Feeling” with DThang and Tdot2Oppy, “Slidin” with Ayoub, “Whipp’n It Slowly,” “Fenty” with NAV, “Yes I Do,” and “Morocco,” the last of which served as a tribute to his home country during the recent World Cup in Qatar. Outside of his own releases, French can be heard on Fabolous’ “SAY LESS,” The Game’s “Nikki Beach,” Yung Bleu’s “Life Worth Living,” and ilham’s “corazón.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, French was recently honored by Pencils of Promise for his humanitarian work in Africa that included helping to raise $226 million for healthcare on the continent. In an Instagram post, he reacted to the amazing achievement:

“Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

Check out French‘s CB6 trailer below.