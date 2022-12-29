G Herbo has been quite the entertainer as of late. On Dec. 22, he was one of the most popular special guests on REVOLT’s “Caresha Please” podcast. On Tuesday (Dec. 27), he challenged Usher’s vocal abilities as he claimed to sing better than the legendary R&B star after he did his version of “Superstar.” Now, he’s back putting on a show, and this time he’s using his dance moves.

Yesterday (Dec. 28), Herbo went to Instagram and uploaded a video of himself and New York rapper YK Dee having a dance-off. It’s unclear if the two were competing against each other, but they are seen pop-locking on camera. He wrote a caption under the video promoting YK’s new single, in which the Chicago rapper is featured on. “Go stream ‘No Regrets.’ YK Dee, they ain’t f**kin’ with us twin,” he said.

Many of his peers hit the comments and expressed their thoughts on the two rappers’ two-stepping. 21 Savage, in disbelief wrote, “Wtf 😂😂😂😂😂😂.” Offset, Bobby Smurda, Reginae Carter, Dave East, Jacquees and more all left the laughing emojis as well.

G Herbo might not be the greatest singer or dancer, but you can’t deny his rap skills. The PTSD artist recently earned a top 10 album with Survivor’s Remorse: Side A peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, making it his third top 10 overall.

Survivor’s Remorse is a double disc project with 25 total tracks. The album features Offset, Future, Benny the Butcher, Gunna, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Conway the Machine, Young Thug, and more.

Prior to that, G Herbo dropped 25 seven days before his birthday on July 2, 2021. That project debuted at No. 5 on the charts by selling over 46,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week, made up of 44,000 SEA units, equaling 61.17 million on-demand song streams. This came after he got his first top 10 effort with PTSD, which peaked at No. 7 in March 2020 by selling 59,000 total album-equivalent units.