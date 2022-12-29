It’s no secret Drake is popular with the ladies. However, a rumor that began getting attention online yesterday (Dec. 28) caused fans to see the Certified Lover Boy in rare form.

While it’s not uncommon for big celebrities to ignore stories that circulate in the media about them, one recent video that went viral appeared to get a reaction from the 6 God. A young woman named Jasmine posted a video to TikTok and included the caption, “Drake flew me out and kicked me out. Storytime.” In the clip, she sat alone in a room and began, “Last month, Drake had flew me out.” She claimed she met the superstar after tagging him in her Instagram Story, where she was wearing nothing but a “purple lingerie set.” Jasmine alleged that he saw the video and slid into her DMs, where the two exchanged contact information.

Chick claims Drake kicked Her out for recording him after he flew her out to smash 👀 pic.twitter.com/v1juU5dHTY — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) December 27, 2022

As her story went on, Jasmine said the Canadian-born rapper booked a private flight for her to see him on Nov. 16. She mentioned that upon her arrival, she was instructed to sign an NDA, which forbade her from revealing any intimate details, but that she read enough of the contract to know what she could publicly discuss. The young woman alleged that Drake asked her if she wanted to have kids and that they had intercourse without using protection. Jasmine added that after, she attempted to record him on her cellphone, but the “Hotline Bling” artist “slapped” it from her hand and made her leave. She claimed his slap was “aggressive” and frightened her but insisted she has proof because the video was already posted to her Instagram account.

Word traveled fast and Drake promptly put up a post that seemingly addressed the situation. “Never met. Never spoke. Never flew. I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given. S**t is sad out here,” he wrote on his Instagram Story yesterday. The young woman was tagged in several blogs but has since removed her Instagram profile from social media.

