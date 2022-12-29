NBA YoungBoy isn’t finished with 2022 just yet. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the Baton Rouge star unveiled a new single titled “Letter To Big Dump,” a heartfelt tribute to his friend and agent, Desmond Hardnett, who was tragically shot and killed in 2018. Produced by Jake Angel Beats, the acoustic offering sees NBA Youngboy opening up about Hardnett and other loved ones lost:

“Fire, I adapted and it don’t burn, I’m havin’ plans on goin’ higher, spread my wings, fly away on my own, I told ’em that I would be so real, searchin’ the skies all for my friends, I’m tryna find a way on your end, promisin’ you I’d never leave again, never left me, nah, you never left me, nah, and I ain’t missin’ you now, I know you see me smile, I’m in this big-a** house, limited love, I need all, got off of drugs, I’m strong, no, they ain’t feelin’ me now, I wan’ take the long road…”

“Letter To Big Dump” arrived mere days after the release of Lost Files, a 21-song compilation of previously unreleased cuts from NBA YoungBoy’s expansive catalog. In addition to the aforementioned, this year spawned well-received projects like Colors, The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, and 3800 Degrees. Outside of his solo offerings, NBA YoungBoy also teamed up with DaBaby, DJ Drama, and Quando Rondo for the joint LPs BETTER THAN YOU, Ma’ I Got A Family, and 3860, respectively.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Top star revealed that he plans to migrate with his family across the Atlantic after he’s free of his legal woes:

“We got to stay prayed up. I really want to move [to] Europe with my family once all of this put behind me… I’m stacking money until then!!”

Press play on NBA YoungBoy‘s “Letter To Big Dump” below.