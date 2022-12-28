Pam Grier has revealed that her dream movie collaboration involves working alongside Cardi B!

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the veteran actress detailed how she is currently working on a script for a new project that she hopes the Bronx native will be a part of. “I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” said Grier.

Furthermore, the Foxy Brown actress opened up about her love for Cardi and other female rappers in the game. “I love Cardi and ‘WAP.’ I love Megan Thee Stallion,” Grier explained. “I told her, ‘You and your artistry are beautiful. People are gonna punk you because a stallion is a male horse, but there’s some really foxy mares.'”

She continued, “She’s really good. She went to college. You got to have your goals. You’re gonna have haters, you’re gonna have jealousy, but just do your art, do your passion from your heart. She and Lizzo and Nicki Minaj and some of the others, they know — you gotta make your own style. You get to hire people later. But you come up with your own stuff, then you just draw people like a magnet, so collaborators make you greater and greater.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Queen Latifah once spoke about the power behind women in the rap industry. “I have a lot of respect for female rappers. We are such a powerful minority,” she said. “And I say powerful in the sense that if you hear one female rapper’s record come through on the radio, you hear that record, you know that record, you memorize that record. We just stand out.” When it comes to transcending beyond the music, Latifah has not only left her mark as an emcee, but continues to prove that she is also the queen of acting as well.