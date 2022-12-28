Kota The Friend has had an active 2022 filled with music releases, from projects like Lyrics to GO, Vol. 3 and MEMO, to singles like “Father’s Day,” “Good Friday,” “Dear Fear,” “Red Lights” featuring Hello O’shay, and “UP.” Earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper returned with his final drop of the year, an introspective track titled “I’m It.” On the new song, he floats over a mellow, guitar-led beat with his bars about self-love and confidence:

“Love myself, doing all the s**t I like to do, if I switch it up, I wanted to/ I don’t need no excuse, free to be everything that makes me proud, ain’t no limit to how much I shine/ You gon’ have to go blind, lowest lows, all them people tried to bring me down/ How it feel to know I’m still around? Powerful and profound/ Got a money tree and I water it on a daily, trust my intuition, I go wherever it take me”

Last year, Kota shared Lyrics to Go, Vol. 2 and shortly afterward, he teamed up with Statik Selektah to release To Kill A Sunrise. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Deja Vu” by Big Gigantic, “Legal Sins” by Kemba, and more.

In a recent interview, the “Long Beach” rapper explained how his eclectic taste in music helped him when crafting his own work. “I think it helped when it came to production, and also my choice of melodies,” he said. “When I’m making music, I’m not just thinking about one genre, I think beyond hip hop. I always try to make music from a broader standpoint and include everything that I’ve learned.”

Be sure to press play on Kota The Friend’s brand new “I’m It” track down below.