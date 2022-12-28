Back in August, Tank shared R&B Money, a 17-track body of work that featured assists from the likes of J Valentine, Alex Isley, Chris Brown, Vedo, Feather, Rotimi, TVERSE, and Blaq Tuxedo. Earlier this week, the acclaimed singer-songwriter returned with the most recent offering from the album, the official music video for “No Limit.” The new clip is directed by Jon and sees Tank linking up with his co-star Alex Isley. On the song, he kicks things off with a direct reference to one of Lil Baby’s most successful records:

“Drip too hard don’t stand too close, f**k around and drown off this wave/ This go hard, it’s the most, you ever make sounds, girl, behave, this that large, real big dose/ Once I lay you down, you can’t be saved and ain’t nothing short about the route, it’s the long way/ You’ve been playing all the other cards, this the main event/ You’ve been wishing on a star for some s**t like this/ Hope you got time, yeah, I’ma need plenty of it”

Back in 2020, the Milwaukee-born artist liberated two EPs, While You Wait and Worth The Wait, which were released under his own R&B Money imprint. Prior to that, he shared his ninth studio LP, ELEVATION, which contained 14 cuts and features from Omari Hardwick, Carvena Jones, JoJo, Keith Sweat, Candice Boyd, Luke James, Rahky, Chris Brown, and more. Since then, he has dropped off singles like “Heartfelt,” “School Girl,” “Slow,” and “I Deserve.”

In terms of what Isley has been up to, the Los Angeles songstress dropped off her Marigold project earlier this year in collaboration with Jack Dine. The album saw just two guest appearances from Bas and Robert Glasper across nine tracks.

Be sure to press play on Tank’s brand new music video for “No Limit” down below.