Last Thursday (Dec. 22), Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny teamed up for the new single “Gato de Noche” (or “Night Cat”). Produced by Foreign Teck, Smash David, and Bass Charity, the infectious cut is essentially an ode to infidelity, with the Puerto Rican stars rapping about a sexual relationship with a woman who’s already taken:

“Él te ama, te adora, lo da todo por ti, pero tú ere’ una diabla que está loca por mí, a ti te gusta lo malo, irte a fuego conmigo, eh-eh, el pelo te jalo, estoy que te bendigo, aunque tú eres pecado, eh, voy pa’l infierno si sigo, detrás de ese c**ote, ya voy de camino…”

“Gato de Noche” boasts a matching visual that begins with a humorous skit showing Ñengo Flow dressed as Santa Claus. The scene then switches to nighttime, where the “En Las Noches Frias” talent and his hometown counterpart can be spotted riding through the streets and catching vibes with a bevy of beautiful women in a strip club.

“Gato de Noche” follows a series of past collaborations with Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny, including “Un Polvo,” “Hoy,” “Diles (Remix),” “Safaera,” “Después De Las 9,” and “Qué Malo.” In 2020, Ñengo liberated his most recent album, The Goat, complete with 12 songs and additional features from Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA, El Micha, Meluchis, Jon Z, Myke Towers, and more. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny dropped off his fourth solo LP, the wildly successful Un Verano Sin Ti, back in March with appearances from the likes of Chencho Corleone, Rauw Alejandro, and The Marías. That project skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard 200, where it remained for a whopping 13 nonconsecutive weeks. Un Verano Sin Ti is also the first Spanish-language album to be nominated by the Grammy Awards for Album of the Year. Press play on “Gato de Noche” below.