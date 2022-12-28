Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley, died on Tuesday (Dec. 27). According to TMZ, the singer succumbed to “asthma-related conditions,” although the full details surrounding his passing have yet to be revealed.

Many have taken to social media to express condolences over the unfortunate loss, including Jamaican politician and People’s National Party President Mark J. Golding:

“I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley. A talented young reggae artiste… The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen and the entire family.”

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Jo Mersa moved to South Florida at the age of 11, where he attended Palmetto High School and studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College. In 2014, he made his official music debut with the EP Comfortable, a six-song offering with additional features from Jemere Morgan and Wayne Marshall. Subsequent years would see the rising star continue his momentum with singles like “Power Moves,” “Burn It Down” with Yohan Marley, “Hurting Inside,” “Point of View” with Damian Marley, and “Nothing’s Gonna Harm You,” all of which were released via his family’s Ghetto Youths International imprint. Last year, he liberated the well-received Eternal with collaborations alongside Busy Signal, Melii, Kabaka Pyramid, and Black-Am-I.

In a past interview with Reggaeville, Jo Mersa opened up about his grandfather’s legacy:

“Family-wise, you would hear memories from my father or from our uncles, you would see them posting pictures or even just speaking to us in an environment talking about, ‘I remember when daddy did this…’ So, we always hear those reflections, speaking about those things, about the role that he played, not only as family member and father, but also in the world and the impact he had on the reggae community and the reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love.”

Our condolences go out to Jo Mersa Marley’s family, friends and fans.