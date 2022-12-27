Back in March, Mariah The Scientist dropped off her Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission EP, a four-track body of work that housed her viral “Spread Thin” hit. More recently, she shared “Bout Mine,” a sultry new single that arrived just in time for her birthday week.

On Dec. 25, the Atlanta-bred singer returned to share “Christmas In Toronto,” a slow-tempo track that serves to show off her more reflective side. On the song, Mariah sings about memories that are brought up by spending the holidays in Toronto:

“The flight back to Atlanta is usually the best, but only when I don’t have to leave you alone in this bed/ I gather my things and lay a kiss on your forehead then I, start to believe that my heart still beats in my chest/ When I know that it doesn’t, when you know I feel nothin’, when everyone around except you wasn’t judgin’/

The “Always and Forever” singer dropped off her last album, RY RY WORLD, back in 2021. That body of work saw appearances from Young Thug and Lil Baby across 10 total tracks. Earlier this year, she was busy out on the road with Rod Wave as the opening act for his “Beautiful Mind Tour.” Additionally, she performed at several major festivals throughout 2022, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Toronto, and more.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Mariah spoke about how her music changed since she started her journey as an artist. “I feel more turnt up. I feel like the world is mine. I could have everything if I work hard enough. The more you evolve, it’s an evolution. Everything is changing personally and professionally in so many ways, but I feel good about it though,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Mariah The Scientist’s brand new “Christmas In Toronto” down below.