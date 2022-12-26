Jhené Aiko is a big sister again. Just a month after welcoming her new baby with Big Sean, the singer’s father, Dr. Karamo Chilombo, welcomed his ninth child at the age of 78.

He shared the news about his son’s arrival in an Instagram post on Saturday (Dec. 24). “JahSeh-Miyagi arrived [on] 12/16/22, a Friday, healthy as can be,” Chilombo captioned a video that featured a slideshow of the newborn.

“Here at the hospital waiting for my son to arrive,” he captioned a selfie he posted on Instagram, which teased the arrival of the infant. “His beautiful mother is on a PITOCIN Drip to speed things along. Can’t wait to see you and hold you SUN/SON. A SUPREME LOVE TO ALL!”

In July the pediatrician announced that he was expecting a baby boy with his partner by posting a video of their gender reveal. You could find Aiko in the comments as she wrote, “Congratulations” alongside a blue heart emoji. As previously reported by REVOLT, in November the “B.S.” hitmaker welcomed baby number two, the first with her rapper boyfriend. “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son. Noah. 11/8/22,” Big Sean wrote alongside a series of photos on Instagram.

Aiko and Big Sean have been together on and off since 2016. The duo are also frequent collaborators. They’ve released a joint album titled Twenty88. Aiko is also mom to her 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Browner, whom she shares with singer O’Ryan Browner.